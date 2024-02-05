LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that the question now for most of the central bank's policymakers was when it would be appropriate to cut interest rates, not if.

Pill was among the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee who voted last week to keep interest rates at 5.25%, while two officials voted for a hike and one voted for a cut.

Pill repeated his view that there needed to be further evidence that underlying components of inflation were weakening before he would vote for lower rates. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)