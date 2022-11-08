BoE's Pill sees no victory over inflation yet, but recession coming

"I think we cannot declare victory against second-round effects, but we are entering a recession," Pill said at a conference organised by bank UBS. "That's a difficult trade-off environment for monetary policy."

Pill said the BoE's message to markets last week that they were pricing in too many interest rate increases in the future was an attempt to give a more realistic view of where Bank Rate was heading, although borrowing costs did need to rise further.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg)