Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BoE's Ramsden sees further tightening, uncertain outlook

02/22/2022 | 08:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will need to raise interest rates slightly more over the coming months, but their longer-term path is hard to predict due to uncertainties including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Tuesday.

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% this month from 0.25%, but Ramsden was part of a minority who voted for a bigger increase to 0.75%, which would have been the first half-point rise since BoE independence in 1997.

Investors are pricing in another rate hike at the BoE's next scheduled meeting which concludes on March 17.

"Some further modest tightening in monetary policy is likely to be appropriate in the coming months," Ramsden told the National Farmers' Union annual conference, echoing recent language from the BoE.

"The word 'modest' is significant here though - I do not envisage Bank Rate rising to anything like its pre-2007 level of 5% or above, let alone to the kind of levels we used to see before the MPC was formed in 1997," he added.

Financial markets currently price in BoE rates rising to nearly 2% by the end of this year -- well above the levels which the BoE's forecasts published on Feb. 3 suggested would be needed to get inflation back to its 2% target by early 2024.

"New shocks can arise - we did not foresee the recent rise in energy prices, and as we meet today the crisis in Ukraine is intensifying - and so we should remain humble about the possibility that things might turn out differently," Ramsden said.

"(This) makes it particularly difficult to make predictions about where monetary policy might be headed in the medium term," he added.

British inflation hit its highest in nearly 30 years in January at 5.5%, and the BoE expects it to peak at around 7.25% in April when a 54% rise in regulated household energy tariffs takes effect.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.65% 0.53175 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.49% 0.579468 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.61% 0.83696 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.13% 0.009883 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.30% 0.73779 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.40% 79.2328 Delayed Quote.4.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aBoE's Ramsden sees further tightening, uncertain outlook
RE
08:28aGold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens
RE
08:28aEU may ban trade in Russian state bonds, sanction hundreds of people
RE
08:23aHumana appoints two new directors to board
RE
08:22aItaly's CNH Industrial sets up investment arm to spur innovation
RE
08:22aUkraine war fears shake stocks and send oil soaring
RE
08:16aSpotify's Joe Rogan saga spotlights podcast moderation challenges
RE
08:14aGENNADY TIMCHENKO : Britain sanctions five banks and Gennady Timchenko, Johnson says
RE
08:11aHungary's central bank hikes base rate by 50 bps to 3.4% to curb inflation
RE
08:11aPrivate equity firm Apollo launches $100 million foundation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Ukraine war fears shake stocks and send oil soaring
3Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
4Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030
5Volkswagen and top investor move closer to Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS