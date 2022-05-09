BoE's Saunders says neutral rate might be in 1.25-2.5% range

Saunders, replying to questions after delivering a speech at the Resolution Foundation think tank on Monday, said financial markets were pricing that kind of range for Bank Rate over the next five years.

"I'm inclined to think that a neutral interest rate, taking the signal from financial markets - I don't want to endorse it too strongly - that is consistent with the idea that a neutral interest rate is somewhere in that range," he said.

Saunders and two other members of the BoE's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise Bank Rate from 0.75% to 1.25% last week. But a majority of six members backed a smaller rise to 1.0%.

