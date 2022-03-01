BoE's Saunders sees inflation risks but might not back big hike again

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker
Michael Saunders, who backed a bigger interest rate rise last
month than the majority of his colleagues, said he would not
necessarily vote the same way in future although he did see
inflation risks ahead.
Saunders said risks were on the side of "stronger and more
persistent inflation pressures" than implied by the BoE's
forecasts last month.
"As a result, at the February meeting, I favored a 50
basis-point rate hike, in order to move more rapidly to a more
neutral monetary policy stance," he said in the speech to the
University of East Anglia on Tuesday.
"My preference for a 50bp hike at the February meeting does
not necessarily imply that I will vote for 50bp steps in the
event that rates have to rise further."
Saunders and three other members of the Monetary Policy
wanted to take Bank Rate to 0.75% to stop the recent jump in
inflation - which hit a 30-year high of 5.5% in January - from
becoming a longer-term problem.
But a five-strong majority on the MPC supported a smaller 25
basis-point hike to 0.50%.
Investors, responding to increased tensions after Russia's
invasion of Ukraine, on Tuesday scaled back their bets for
another 25 basis-point increase in Bank Rate on March 17, after
the MPC's next scheduled meeting.
But they were still pricing in a roughly 90% chance of an
increase of that magnitude.
Saunders said energy prices accounted for quite a lot of the
recent inflation overshoot but there was "significant excess
demand" in the economy and "inflation expectations are not as
well anchored as I would like."
He said his support for a 50 basis-point rate hike last
month did not imply Bank Rate would have to rise higher than the
peak of just under 1.5% in the yield curve that underpinned the
BoE's forecasts, which was based on market prices before the
February meeting.
"All else equal, prompt tightening now could, in my view,
help limit the total scale of tightening that will be needed to
return inflation to target," he said.
