BoE's Vlieghe says UK may need negative rates to recover - Bloomberg

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England may need to
ramp up its stimulus program including a possible cut in
interest rates below zero for the economy to recover fully from
its coronavirus slump, policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said,
according to Bloomberg.
Vlieghe has previously said he sees few risks that negative
interest rates would be counterproductive.
But other BoE officials are more doubtful and there was no
mention of the topic in the minutes of the BoE's most recent
policy meeting published on Thursday when the central bank kept
its key lending rate at 0.1%.
"Once we talk about adding significant stimulus to the
economy, then the rate cut we can do without going negative is
obviously very small," Vlieghe told Bloomberg in an interview on
Friday.
"The risk it ends up being counterproductive is low, and
therefore if we find ourselves in circumstances where we need
more stimulus, that would be a risk I’m willing to take."
Sterling and British government bond yields fell after the
comments were published.
Vlieghe said the coronavirus hit to investment and jobs and
Brexit - "whether there is a deal or not" - might mean an
economic recovery peters out earlier than hoped
If markets are calm but demand is weak enough to justify
more stimulus, a combination of more asset purchases and
probably lower rates would be needed, he said, echoing recent
comments by fellow policymaker Michael Saunders.
