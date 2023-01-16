Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BoE sceptical over digital pound as euro zone backs work on digital euro

01/16/2023 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the need for a digital pound on Monday just as euro zone finance ministers backed further preparatory work on a digital euro.

Britain is due to launch a public consultation in coming weeks on what should be the legal attributes of a digital pound - if it was decided to go ahead and launch one - which backers say would mean faster transactions.

Bailey told parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Monday that he was not sure if a digital pound was needed for now.

The Bank is updating its real-time gross settlement system (RTGS), which holds the accounts of Britain's banks, building societies and other institutions at the BoE.

"I think it's an open question whether a wholesale digital central bank currency is needed because we've got a wholesale central bank money settlement system with a major upgrade," Bailey said.

Bailey was also cautious about a digital pound for retail use such as for making payments, adding there is no plan to abolish cash.

"We have to be very clear what problem we are trying to solve here before we get carried away by the technology and the idea," he said.

He was not convinced that retail payment systems "need this sort of upgrade at the moment".

Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers on Monday said they backed continued preparatory work for a potential digital euro, now being studied by the European Central Bank.

The EU is due to publish a draft law this year on how a digital euro would fit into the bloc's laws.

"The Eurogroup considers that the introduction of a digital euro as well as its main features and design choices requires political decisions that should be discussed and taken at the political level," the ministers said in a joint statement.

A digital euro should complement, and not replace cash, and an "offline functionality" should be explored to serve a wider range of uses and contribute to financial inclusion, the ministers said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Evans)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.08% 0.56968 Delayed Quote.1.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.15% 0.611617 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.18% 0.88696 Delayed Quote.0.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.13% 0.010052 Delayed Quote.0.72%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.22% 0.819948 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
Latest news "Economy"
03:28pDavos 2023-Brazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says Haddad
RE
03:18pJob cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
RE
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey
RE
02:55pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Monday
RE
02:50pInvestcorp targets Indonesia to expand Southeast Asia footprint
RE
02:48pBank of Canada names economics professor to governing council
RE
02:47pDavos 2023: Russian bombing puts Kyiv's utilities under critical strain -Klitschko
RE
02:46pBrazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half
RE
02:37pDavos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession
RE
02:36pCleanup at Congo church begins after blast kills 14
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is happening in Japan's bond market?
2Marketmind: Let it go
3Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
4Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
5Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

HOT NEWS