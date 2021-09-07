Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BoE scraps requirement for staff to be in the office weekly from September

09/07/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past the Bank of England in the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Tuesday said it would no longer require staff to come back to the office at least once a week from September, citing health concerns among of some of its employees.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reopened England's economy, but decisions by employers over whether - and how quickly - to mandate the return of workers to offices could have a big impact on the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 slump.

Britain is reporting around 40,000 new cases each day, a figure that could rise as the return of pupils to school after the summer break contributes to the spread of coronavirus.

In July, the BoE's Chief Operating Officer Joanna Place said that every employee would be asked to work in the office at least one day per week from September.

But the Bank of England on Tuesday said that, while there was an "expectation" that staff would be "physically present in the workplace at least one day a week and generally more" from next week, it would now no longer be mandatory.

"What has changed is that we don't feel the moment is yet right for us to require our staff to return to the office where, for a number of reasons, some might in the current environment have genuine and valid health concerns about doing so," the Bank of England said in a statement.

"This will be kept under close review with a view to making the expectation a requirement as the situation evolves."

The BoE said a quarter of its London staff were in the office at least one day last week, while adding that offices in some other parts of the country were at pre-pandemic occupancy levels already.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.32% 0.53573 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.49% 0.573723 Delayed Quote.0.08%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.15% 0.85909 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.16% 0.009876 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.35% 0.72509 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pChinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account
RE
02:26pOil losses from Hurricane Ida rank among worst in 16 years
RE
02:26pEl Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags
RE
02:24pU.S. House panel sets debate this week on its portion of $3.5 trillion bill
RE
02:22pZambian president names new mines minister
RE
02:22pZambia's hichilema designates francis chipimo as central bank governor - statement
RE
02:22pPurchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República
PU
02:22pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Announces Equitable Housing Finance Plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
PU
02:17pZambia's president hichilema announces paul chanda kabuswe as new minister of mines and minerals
RE
02:15pBoE scraps requirement for staff to be in the office weekly from September
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World, U.S. share markets come under pressure as Delta, economic worrie..
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS