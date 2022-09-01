BoE sets rules to counter weak demand at future bond sales

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England set out new
rules on Thursday for its upcoming programme of bond sales,
intended to total 10 billion pounds ($11.6 billion) a quarter,
which will allow it to reject very low bids or cancel auctions
at short notice.
Britain's bond market has seen increased volatility over the
past month as prices have tumbled in the face of surging
inflation.
But the BoE has said there will be a "high bar" for
suspending the sale programme, which is still subject to final
approval from its Monetary Policy Committee.
The BoE is on course to become the first major central bank
to actively sell back to financial markets some of the
government bonds it bought as part of stimulus efforts dating
back to the global financial crisis.
It is also raising interest rates to try to stop the jump in
inflation from becoming a long-term problem for the economy.
The BoE confirmed it will set minimum prices for the bonds
on sale at its auctions - something it was considering in its
original Aug. 4 announcement - and reserved the right to cancel
auctions entirely at any time before it publishes results.
"This backstop will be set at a level such that it would not
be expected to bind regularly, but would allow the Bank to
respond to evidence of particularly weak demand within the
auction by reducing the amount it supplies," the BoE said https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/markets/market-notices/2022/september/apf-gilt-sales-market-notice-1-september-2022.
The BoE will hold three auctions every two weeks, selling
gilts in maturity baskets of 3-7 years, 7-20 years and more than
20 years. The process is similar to the reverse auctions which
the BoE held until December 2021.
The BoE bought a total of 875 billion pounds of gilts in a
series of purchase programmes which started in March 2009.
Active sales will speed up the reduction of the BoE's bond
stockpile, which now stands at 844 billion pounds after the
central bank stopped reinvesting the proceeds of maturing gilts
in February.
The BoE expects the mix of active sales and maturing gilts
to reduce its holdings by 80 billion pounds over the next 12
months.
Auctions will start in late September, subject to
confirmation in the MPC's Sept. 15 policy announcement.
Alongside the gilt auctions, the BoE will hold a new weekly
Short-Term Repo https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/markets/market-notices/2022/september/short-term-repo-market-notice-1-september-2022
with a 7-day term. As a consequence, the BoE said it would
raise the minimum spread for top-grade collateral at its Indexed
Long-Term Repo https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/markets/market-notices/2022/september/update-to-level-a-collateral-pricing-in-the-indexed-long-term-repo-market-notice-1-september-2022
to 3 basis points from zero.
($1 = 0.8650 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James, Kirsten
Donovan)