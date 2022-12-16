BoE to sell 9.75 bln pounds of QE gilts in Q1

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it aimed to sell 9.75 billion pounds ($11.88 billion) of government bonds from its 830 billon pound quantitative easing stockpile during the first quarter of 2023.

The BoE became in November the first major central bank to begin active sales of bonds purchased for quantitative easing purposes, since when it has sold 6 billion pounds of short- and medium-dated gilts.

Friday's announcement saw the sales programme expanded to include long-dated gilts, as expected. ($1 = 0.8208 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)