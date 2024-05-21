LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the central bank would consider a proposal by the International Monetary Fund that it should hold a press conference after each of its Monetary Policy Committee meetings.

"More press conferences? What a great thing, more press conferences! I can't wait," Bailey said when asked about the IMF proposal.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said earlier on Tuesday that the BoE had said it would consider "very carefully" the Fund's suggestion that it should hold a press conference after each rate-setting meeting, rather than four times a year.

"We will roll that question that the IMF have given to us into our thinking about implementing Ben Bernanke's changes," Bailey added, referring to recent suggestions for change at the BoE made by the former Federal Reserve chief.

