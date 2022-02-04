Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BoE would have to think about more action if wage costs don't ease-Pill

02/04/2022 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Members of the public walk past the Bank of England in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England may have to take further action if higher wages and other domestically driven inflation pressures prove more persistent than the central bank is forecasting, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday.

"A key assumption in our forecast... is that we don't see from the middle of next year, persistence emerging in wage and domestic cost developments, stemming from these second-round effects," Pill told Bloomberg Television.

"It's that lack of that, the fact that policies including monetary policy do enough to avoid that, that is central to bringing our inflation back towards target. If we were to see developments that were not consistent with that assumption, then of course, we would have to think about further action."

Pill was speaking a day after the BoE raised rates for the second time in two months and said further modest tightening was likely to be needed over the coming months.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.32% 0.52346 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.04% 0.579882 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.57% 0.84602 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.14% 0.009867 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.31% 0.737779 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59aHong Kong to roll out rapid antigen COVID tests for all residents
RE
05:55aOlympics-After fraught run-up, Beijing turns to opening ceremony
RE
05:55aBoE would have to think about more action if wage costs don't ease-Pill
RE
05:54aRussia and China tell NATO to stop expansion, Moscow backs Beijing on Taiwan
RE
05:47aFactbox-How UK PM Johnson could be ousted by unhappy lawmakers
RE
05:46aGold rises on weaker dollar, spotlight on U.S. jobs report
RE
05:45aFrance's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1
RE
05:43aEarthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Java coast in Indonesia - EMSC
RE
05:43aMyanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial-source
RE
05:41aMyanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial-source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Atos' M&A prospects hang in the balance of French government
3The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
4Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn
5Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

HOT NEWS