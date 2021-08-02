Boanerges Limited - Option to Acquire 14.3% of Fintech Digital Platforms PLC

2 August 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Option to Acquire 14.3% of Fintech Digital Platforms PLC

Boanerges is pleased to announce that it has paid £25,000 for a 6-month option to invest £2.0m at a pre-money valuation of £12.0m in Fintech Digital Platforms PLC (FDP).

FDP owns and controls multiple search portals. These include the below websites which collectively have over 50,000 monthly listings in commercial property and have had over 10 million unique users to its sites:

www.movehut.co.uk over 1.5m organic indexed pages on google

www.monacoglamour.com ranking 1 to 5 out of 50m search results

www.budgetstorage.co.uk recently launched

Across all its platforms there have been over 75m unique page views and the company is on course to roll out 150 sites by 2024. FDP generates income via users browsing their sites, with every click being monitored, sending out encrypted data to the business that fits the user’s individual needs.

Fintech’s platforms are monetised in a number of ways:

1. Subscription service listing

2. Pre-paid access to users qualified data

3. Big data capture

4. Displaying users adverts that are meaningful to them

5. Commission on sales

6. Digital Ads displayed throughout their sites and their email alert system

Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Boanerges commented: “Boanerges is pleased to have been granted this option with a view to completing its first investment in accordance with its investing policy. The company continues to review a number of further investment opportunities in the technology sector.”

About Boanerges

The Company's focus as a SPAC will be on companies which are based in the UK or Europe where opportunities to acquire interests in undervalued or pre-commercialisation technologies, or current commercialisation technologies, which when applied, produce cost saving or revenue enhancement for customers. Technology company acquisitions may include those involved in Big Data, Machine Learning, Telematics and Internet of Things sectors. Early acquisition of these innovative technologies should provide maximum returns for Shareholders.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

