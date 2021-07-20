Log in
Board International : Continues its Solid Growth in the Second Quarter Of 2021

07/20/2021 | 10:04am EDT
The company saw a 69% increase in ARR Bookings year over year in the first half of 2021

Board International, the all-in-one Board Decision-Making Platform vendor, today announced strong Q2 2021 performance, achieving a 45% increase in ARR across the last 12 months.

The company experienced robust levels of growth in Q2 2021, which included a 58% increase in new Software ARR orders compared to the same quarter last year, contributing to a 69% increase in H1 2021. Board has more than 3,000 customers worldwide and welcomed 54 new brands in Q2 2021, including Jhpiego, Zentiva, Evergreen Environmental, and Luye Pharma. Additionally, Board registered a Net Retention Rate of 114%.

During the second quarter of the year, Board announced the addition of Marco Limena to its Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director and Senior Advisor. The company has also hired more than 125 people since the beginning of the year, growing its employee base by 15% to reach a total headcount of 500 employees across 25 countries. These new hires include various industry leaders and experts, including Mr. Christof Majer as Global VP of Alliances & Channel, who will lead partner business strategy, and Mr. Marcel Doppenberg as Sales Director for the Benelux Region, who will drive local growth.

On April 28, Board released Board Spring 21, the latest version of its market-leading Decision-Making Platform. The new version represents a great milestone in the evolution of Board’s technology and empowers organizations to access supercharged performance, unmatched flexibility, rock-solid reliability, and a seamless upgrade path from previous versions. Board continues to replace legacy applications and spreadsheets, driving a new era of decision-making, helping enterprises succeed in a constantly changing reality through greater planning agility and more accurate insights.

During the second quarter, Board also continued to strengthen its position as a leading provider of unified Business Intelligence, Planning, and Predictive Analytics, and its value proposition received significant attention from analysts. Board International was recognized as a March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) Solutions, confirmed as a Market Leader with the Best Portfolio Capabilities in Integrated Planning & Analytics by BARC, and named a Leader in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in Dresner Advisory’s 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Market Study for both BI and EPM.

"I am very proud of these results, for which I want to congratulate the entire Board team. Our flexible, all-in-one Decision-Making Platform gives organizations a strong competitive advantage. It is the perfect choice for functional planning requirements and also for achieving the ideal state of unifying planning across the enterprise," comments Maurizio Carli, CEO of Board International. "In the second half of the year, we will continue focusing on product innovation to enhance our customer experience and support growing market demand."

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform. Founded in 1994, Board International enables people to have a transformative impact on their business, helping them to intuitively leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one environment. By unifying Business Intelligence, Planning, and Predictive Analytics, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate, and complete view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Thanks to Board, global enterprises such as M&S, Coca-Cola, Ricoh, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, and ZF Group have deployed end-to end decision-making applications at a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS