Board International : Strengthens Board of Directors to Drive Continued International Expansion and Accelerated Growth

05/18/2021 | 09:36am EDT
Board International, the #1 SaaS Decision-Making-Platform vendor, announces today that Marco Limena will join the Board of Directors of the company as Non-Executive Director and Senior Advisor.

Mr. Limena has held senior executive positions in leading technology corporations, including Microsoft, where he was based in Redmond, and at HP, based in Palo Alto. He has extensive experience working with leading Private Equity firms in multiple CEO assignments for B2B growth-oriented software businesses, and as Board Director in both private and publicly listed companies, and industry associations.

Based in London, Marco Limena is CEO of TOMIA, a global provider of software solutions designed to accelerate the transformation and monetization of carriers’ connectivity business, with Data, Financial Clearing and BI solutions. Previously at Microsoft, Mr. Limena was Vice President of Hosting & Cloud, responsible for B2B commercial operations of the company’s cloud and infrastructure services business. Prior to Microsoft, Marco Limena spent 14 years at HP during which time he held roles as General Manager and Vice President of HP’s telecom solutions business. He was CEO of Sylantro Systems and Telarix, before joining TOMIA. Marco holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Padua and also studied at INSEAD (Fontainebleau, France) and MIT Sloan School of Management.

“Marco brings extensive knowledge and experience in growing and transforming software and SaaS businesses, having worked in a range of highly successful businesses throughout his career,” said Maurizio Carli, Chairman of Board International

“Marco’s combined experience of leading technology corporations and growth-oriented software and SaaS businesses is highly relevant for Board International’s delivery of accelerated growth and expansion of global operations to address the growing customer demand for cloud and SaaS BI, Performance Management and Advanced Analytics,” continued Maurizio Carli, Chairman of Board International.

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform. Board’s solutions enable people to have a transformative impact on their business, helping them to intuitively explore and leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one decision-making platform. By unifying business Intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate, and complete view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Thanks to Board, more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, including Coca-Cola, Ricoh, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, and ZF Group, have deployed end-to-end decision-making applications at a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS