Board Member Tuomas Välimäki: Finland through three crises, 21 September 2020

Member of the Board Tuomas Välimäki
Finland through three crises
OeNB-SUERF Workshop of 25 years of EU Northern Enlargement
Online, 21 September 2020
Presentation slides (pdf)
See also the related online article (link to the SUERF website) with Head of Forecasting Meri Obstbaum from the Bank of Finland's Monetary Policy and Research Department
Finland and monetary policy through three crises
SUERF Policy Note, Issue No 190
Published in August 2020
EU Northern EnlargementNordic banking crisisfinancial crisesmonetary policyfiscal policycovid-19Tuomas VälimäkiMeri Obstbaum
