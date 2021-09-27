Board and Management Appointments Strengthen the Apollo Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce the following additions to its board and management team.



Mr. Steven Thomas has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately where he will also serve on the Audit Committee. In addition to his financial experience, Mr. Thomas will provide strategic guidance to the Board and executive team and will support the advancement of Apollo’s advanced silver exploration and resource development project portfolio.

In addition, Ms. Rona Sellers has been appointed to the role of Vice President, Commercial and Compliance, effective October 12, 2021. Ms. Sellers will be a member of the executive management team and will play a key role in the development of a number of corporate initiatives, including implementation of our Environmental, Social and Governance program.

Mr. Thomas is an accomplished finance executive with over 30 years of international corporate experience, spending the last 15 years as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) with various large, intermediate, and junior mining companies, most recently with Torex Gold, where he held the role of CFO. Prior to Torex he was CFO, Canadian Operations with Goldcorp and in addition he spent 10 years as CFO with De Beers Canada Inc. Mr. Thomas has deep financial management, accounting, regulatory and governance experience. He holds a BSC Joint Honors Degree in Accountancy and Economics from the University of Wales, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ms. Sellers has broad experience in corporate governance, securities and corporate law. Prior to joining Apollo, Ms. Sellers served as Vice President, Compliance and Corporate Secretary of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. where she led the development of a number of corporate initiatives. Prior to this she was Corporate Secretary and Ethics and Compliance officer of Kaizen Discovery Inc. and Corporate Secretary of Cordoba Minerals Corp. Ms. Sellers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from City University London.

“I am extremely pleased that Steve and Rona have agreed to join the team,” Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff commented. “Both Steve and Rona are recognised in the industry for the expertise they possess in their respective fields. Their experience in the establishment of robust Environmental, Social and Governance programs align very well with what we are building here at Apollo, and I look forward to the contributions they will make.”

The Company also announces the granting, subject to regulatory acceptance, of an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company (the “Options”). The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at a price of $0.82 per common share. The Options shall become exercisable ("Vested") over a twelve (12) month period, with one-third of the Options becoming Vested on the Grant Date, with a further one-third becoming Vested after six (6) months, and the balance after twelve (12) months.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of three significant pure silver exploration and resource development projects: the historical Waterloo and Langtry projects, in San Bernardino, California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

