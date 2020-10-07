Log in
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal Reserve announces enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies

10/07/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced an enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. of New York, New York, that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies.

In particular, the cease and desist order requires Citigroup to enhance its firm-wide risk management and internal controls. Among other things, the firm has not taken prompt and effective actions to correct practices previously identified by the Board in the areas of compliance risk management, data quality management, and internal controls.

The Board's action applies to the bank holding company and is being taken in conjunction with a separate action from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees the national bank.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 20:34:02 UTC
