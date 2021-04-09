Log in
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System : Federal Reserve announces approval of application by VeraBank, Inc.

04/09/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by VeraBank, Inc., Henderson, Texas, to acquire 100 percent of the voting shares of Panola National Bank, Carthage, Texas.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 18:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
