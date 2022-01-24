Bob's Discount Furniture Unveils “Assemble the Bobs” National Brand Campaign

New Campaign Features Unexpected Celebrity Partners including Rob Schneider, Rob Van Winkle (“Vanilla Ice”) and more

Bob’s Discount Furniture, one of the largest and fastest growing omni-channel furniture retailers in the country, today announced a lively, new national brand campaign, “Assemble the Bobs,” to celebrate the company’s growth and entry into new markets. The campaign includes Bob’s iconic Little Bob and Puppet Bob, as well notable celebrities and influencers including Rob Schneider, Rob Van Winkle (“Vanilla Ice”), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, a likeness of artist Bob Ross, Roberto Hernandez, and of course the company’s founder, Bob Kaufman.

Launching on January 24th, “Assemble the Bobs” will engage consumers across TV, radio, digital, and in-store channels. Among the unexpected “Bobs” celebrities assembling for the campaign are:

Rob Schneider, movie star and veteran of Saturday Night Live

Rob Van Winkle (aka Vanilla Ice), American rapper, actor, and television host with 9 Seasons of “The Vanilla Ice Project”. He is best-known for his Billboard Charts top hit “Ice Ice Baby’ and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Vanilla Ice is in constant demand for corporate events and tours extensively with the “I Love 90s” concert package.

“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, WWE Superstar, WWE Champion, three-time wrestling national champion and four-time wrestling All-American.

A likeness of artist and creator of The Joy of Painting , Bob Ross.

, Bob Ross. Roberto Hernandez, Cuban model, actor, and backstage host of Falling in Love .

. One of the most iconic Bobs – Bob’s Founder Bob Kaufman - will make a special appearance in the company’s ads around President’s Day.

As part of the campaign, the company will reveal how the public can become honorary Bobs too.

“After 30 years in business and with 150 Bob’s coast-to-coast and counting, it was only a matter of time before we needed to call in more Bobs,” said Steve Nesle, Chief Brand Officer of Bob’s Discount Furniture. “Stylish, affordable furniture in every home in America - who wouldn’t want to answer that call?”

The campaign includes 30 and 60 second spots and invites Bobs from all over to join the company, letting consumers know where they can find stylish and quality furniture at affordable prices. The campaign will be included in programming such as This is Us (NBC), Chicago Fire (NBC), I Can See Your Voice (FOX) and the Olympics (NBC/Peacock).

In addition to television and radio, the “Assemble the Bobs” campaign introduces an amplification of previous marketing efforts through engagement in media platforms such as Twitch and YouTube (via a YouTube takeover on January 27th), as well as partnerships with Univision and Telemundo. Andres Cantor, well known for his narration of soccer matches and his prolonged shouting of “Goal!” will also be assembling with Bobs through Telemundo.

The campaign was co-produced by the Bob’s internal marketing team, LB & Co., and leading creative shop Arnold Worldwide. “We value opportunities where we can really work hand-in-hand with our clients,” said George Sargent, CEO of Arnold. “We partnered closely with the Bob’s internal team, as well as Havas Media to bring this milestone campaign to life. The Havas Village model allows us to truly work as an integrated team with both agency partners and clients alike, and we’re very proud of that.”

Unique among furniture and other retailers, Bob’s has maintained a full-service internal advertising and production department since its founding, and today benefits from the efficiency of a fully equipped editing, print and production studio at its headquarters in Manchester, Connecticut. The studio includes a fabrication shop where Little Bob and Puppet Bob are made along with other props. Havas Media Boston planned and bought media for the campaign.

Please visit https://www.dropbox.com/s/tb2vx8yt65v4dgw/ATB_ANTHEM_60.mp4?dl=0 to view the creative.

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

Founded in 1991, Bob’s Discount Furniture is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. Keeping true to its founding principle that everyone deserves quality furniture, Bob’s provides unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity. Through all the work that happens behind the scenes, Bob’s engineers this value, offering its discount on a wide variety of stylish, quality furnishings, mattresses, and home accents.

With 150 furniture stores across 23 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 10th-largest U.S. furniture chain. In 2021, MyBobs.com was named one of “America’s Best Trending Online Shops” by Newsweek, and for the second year in a row has been recognized as a leader in sustainability by both the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and the National Wildfire Federation (NWF). The company also offers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring cafes in each store with complimentary gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies, and candy.

Bob’s is committed to supporting local communities through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob’s Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company’s philanthropic work for more than 20 years. Additionally, the Bob’s Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. In total, Bob’s and its Foundation donate more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob’s charitable programs, visit Bob's Cares, and follow Bob’s on Twitter @MyBobs, on Facebook, and Instagram.

