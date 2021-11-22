Log in
Bobby Brown to Perform at The Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

11/22/2021 | 03:20pm EST
R&B icon brings ‘My Prerogative,’ and Grammy-winning ‘Every Little Step’ and more to Philly on Jan. 15

Bobby Brown is known to bring a showstopping performance wherever he goes. His next stop will be The Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006598/en/

Bobby Brown will perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bobby Brown will perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

After success as a member of the R&B/pop group New Edition, which led to international stardom for Brown and his childhood friends, Brown launched his solo career in 1987, releasing four albums, one remix album and a string of Top 10 Billboard hits. Songs include a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Single (“My Prerogative”) on MCA Records, culminating in a Grammy Award for “Every Little Step.” His album “Don’t Be Cruel” sold more than 3 million copies and hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Pop Chart.

“Fans will move and groove to some of the best R&B classics from the ’80s and ’90s when Bobby Brown comes to The Event Center,” said Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “With a performance of classic hits, Brown will take over the stage like he’s always done throughout his illustrious career.”

As a solo artist, Brown has sold over 12 million records worldwide and received accolades that include a Grammy Award, an American Music Award and a Lifetime Soul Train Music Award. With Brown, New Edition sold more than 20 million records, including the No. 1 hit “Candy Girl” as well as “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” In 2018, Brown was named one of the Top 60 Male Artists of All Time as part of Billboard Magazine’s 60th anniversary.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA

Located along the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino Philadelphia features 1,600 slots, 105 table games, 65 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars — among them, Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Mian and Jack’s Bar + Grill — as well as riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and daily promotions and giveaways. For additional information and current offerings, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.


HOT NEWS