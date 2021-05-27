Bobcat Company : Announces BMX Freestyle Athletes as Newest Brand Partners

Compact equipment manufacturer welcomes members of the BMX women’s national team to the Bobcat One Tough Team

Bobcat Company (“Bobcat”), a global leader in the compact equipment industry, announced today new brand partnerships with BMX legend Ryan Nyquist, along with stand-out BMX freestyle athletes Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas.

Coached by Ryan Nyquist, top BMX competitors Roberts and Benegas are expected to make headlines as they compete on the U.S. women’s national team in the inaugural debut of BMX freestyle competition in Tokyo this summer.

“We are proud to welcome these athletes and their coach to Bobcat. They are remarkable, professional women, who are breaking new ground in sports and inspiring others,” said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, communication and public affairs at Doosan Bobcat North America. “BMX is a sport that requires precision, hard work and courage. These athletes show up every day and give it their all, which makes these athletes perfect for a partnership with Bobcat.”

Nyquist has been an icon in the BMX industry for more than 25 years. He holds 16 X-Games medals, 39 X-Games competition starts and 60 Dew Tour finals appearances. Nyquist was the first competitor to invent and pull off many tricks in both dirt and park riding, which makes him a unique, powerful force on the contest scene. He recently transitioned his competitive approach to BMX riding, and is now a coach for the women’s BMX freestyle team.

“This partnership is a dream come true. I look forward to creating new obstacles and building a variety of jumps and courses made possible by Bobcat equipment,” said Nyquist. “With these tough, reliable machines supporting our vision to be the best in the world, I could not be more excited to have Bobcat on our team.”

Roberts and teammate Benegas grew up as the only girls at their local skate parks and have been blazing a trail for women in the extreme sports world ever since.

Roberts is a 19-year-old powerhouse on the BMX scene. She has been riding since the age of eight and entered her first BMX competition when she was 12. In 2017, Roberts became the first-ever BMX Freestyle World Champion and won the title again in 2019, when she became the first female ever to land a 360-Tailwhip in competition. She now has her sights on debuting her sport in Tokyo this July.

“I am excited to work with a brand like Bobcat,” said Roberts. “With their tough reputation, Bobcat is a perfect partner for my drive to compete and never give up. I’m proud to be a part of One Tough Team.”

Benegas got her BMX inspiration at a young age, doing tricks alongside her older brother and his friends while growing up in Reno, Nevada. In 2018, Perris won the BMX freestyle world championship, and has made a name for herself with her powerful riding style and unique approach to tricks.

“I think Bobcat is an awesome American brand, which is why I am proud of our partnership and the opportunity to help showcase the brand and BMX,” said Benegas. “I look forward to representing Bobcat at the highest level.”

As the latest brand partners to join Bobcat Company’s One Tough Team, Nyquist, Roberts and Benegas join pro quarterback Carson Wentz, professional bull rider Jess Lockwood and country music artist Justin Moore.

Media Resources: Please click this Dropbox link to download photos of the athletes in action.

