STORY: Several bodies were found in a Kenyan quarry on Friday, eyewitnesses and rights group say, amid ongoing tensions following anti-government protests.

The bodies were found in Mukuru, a collection of slums in the capital Nairobi.

Mukuru Justice Center activist Millian Nyamoita says most of the bodies are women, and that they "don't know whether they are among the people who were abducted because of the protests."

:: June 27, 2024

Activists have accused police of using excessive force and abducting dozens in attempts to quell deadly protests last month.

Intense criticism forced Kenya's police chief Japhet Koome to resign on Friday.

President William Ruto announced Koome's resignation the day after he fired nearly his entire cabinet.

:: June 27, 2024

The Mukuru discovery comes after the body of Denzel Omondi, a protester who disappeared during the demonstrations, was found last week in a quarry outside Nairobi, according to Amnesty International.

Ruto said that reported abductions were regrettable and that any officer found responsible would be held to account.

A government spokesperson shared a police statement on the social media platform X, saying that authorities are analyzing samples to identify the deceased and that investigations are underway.