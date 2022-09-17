Bodies of Ukrainian servicemen exhumed in Izium mass grave
09/17/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
STORY: Ukraine says hundreds of people are buried at the site discovered this week, including at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with simple wooden crosses.
Kharkiv Region Prosecutor's Office representative, Roman Kasianenko said they discovered the bodies of 17 Ukrainian servicemen in the area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday there were 450 people buried in the area.