Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bodies of Ukrainian servicemen exhumed in Izium mass grave

09/17/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Ukraine says hundreds of people are buried at the site discovered this week, including at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with simple wooden crosses.

Kharkiv Region Prosecutor's Office representative, Roman Kasianenko said they discovered the bodies of 17 Ukrainian servicemen in the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday there were 450 people buried in the area.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pOver 100 British cinemas, big city screens to show queen's funeral
RE
04:58pTwo small planes collide in midair near Denver, three dead
RE
04:27pUkraine searches for its dead at Russian occupation burial site
RE
04:14pPuerto Rico faces hurricane warning as tropical storm Fiona approaches
RE
03:20pBodies of Ukrainian servicemen exhumed in Izium mass grave
RE
03:12pProtests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals police arrest
RE
02:17pPolice clash with right-wing protesters at LGBTQ march in Serbia
RE
02:07pNew iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips
RE
01:53pECB to inflict pain as it hikes rates into next year, Lane says
RE
01:20pECB could hike rates into next year, chief economist says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
2Westport Unveils H2 HPDI™ Fuel System for Sustainable Hydrogen In..
3Factbox-The structure of the planned Porsche IPO
4Russia says it launched strikes on Ukrainian troops in several regions
5U.S. FDA approves Bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological d..

HOT NEWS