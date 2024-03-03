KYIV (Reuters) - The death toll from a Russian drone attack on an apartment block in the southern port city of Odesa has risen to 10 after rescuers found the bodies of another mother and baby, Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said on Sunday.

A Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Odesa on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said casualties could have been avoided if Ukraine had not faced delays in arms deliveries.

"The body of another dead baby has just been found next to the woman's body. Preliminarily, the child is less than a year old. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble," Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

The prosecutor general's office said the 8-month-old baby was one of three children to die in the attack.

Zelenskiy on Saturday said a four-month-old and a two-year-old had been killed.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Saturday the infant was found dead alongside his mother and posted a photograph of a rescue worker next to a bloodied blanket, a baby's arm visible on one side and an adult arm extending out the other.

Sunday was declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)