PARIS (Reuters) - A body has been found in the rubble after a building collapsed in Paris last week, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The victim has yet to be identified and a post mortem examination will be carried out, the department said. One person had been reported missing since the blast, which injured 50 people.

The blast - believed to have been the result of a gas explosion - tore through the Rue Saint-Jacques near the historic Latin Quarter. The street runs from near the Notre-Dame Cathedral through to the Sorbonne University.

The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into potential security violations and possible manslaughter.

