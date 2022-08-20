Body of Angolan ex-president arrives in Luanda

Critics of the ruling MPLA party worried that with a tight election due to take place on Wednesday, the party could seek to politicize the repatriation, diverting attention from the main opposition party UNITA's campaign and from the electoral process.

The funeral is likely to take place on Aug. 28, Dos Santos' birthday, MPLA spokesperson Rui Falcao said.

There have been weeks of uncertainty over the former president's final resting place. Dos Santos, who stepped down in 2017 after 38 years in power, died on July 8 at the age of 79 at a clinic in Barcelona, where he was being treated following a long illness.