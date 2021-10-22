Log in
BodyGuardz® Announces Partnership with Top Polymer Enterprise

10/22/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Partnering for Sustainability in Both Materials and Processes

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today BGZ Brands, and a leader in mobile device protection, announced a partnership with Top Polymer Enterprise. Designed to address the growing need to lower one’s environmental footprint, this partnership enables a more seamless transition towards greater sustainability in production, materials, and processes.

BGZ brands announced a heightened focus on sustainability in recent years, highlighting its aggressive goals to minimize waste in both production and the end of lifecycle for technological products. To do so requires an alignment with brands like Top Polymer Enterprise, which uphold the same values and objectives.

"Top Polymer has been key in helping us achieve our sustainability goals. Through their depth of knowledge and support with bio-content and PCR thermoplastic elastomeric (TPE) materials, we have been able to quickly identify solutions that meet the high standards we have for BodyGuardz products," said Ladd Gillman, BGZ Brands Product Manager. “Their partnership is vital to our success as we push to explore new and impactful ways to be more sustainable."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

BodyGuardz cases for iPhone 13

Top Polymer Enterprise recognizes that many designers and producers of consumer products, like BGZ brands, face significant challenges in providing a reasonable transition to bio-content and PCR-containing materials that support end-use sustainability goals.

“Top Polymer realized that the development of bio-content and PCR-containing thermoplastic elastomeric (TPE) materials demanded a laser-focus on both the end-use, as well as the processing/assembly requirements needed to get to market,” says Joe Kutka, Top Polymer Enterprise Sales Manager, the Americas. “You have to consider these in unison.”

Top Polymer Enterprise provides elastomeric materials usable in both standalone and overmold applications, which can be achieved on materials such as Tritan™, TPU, and more. BGZ brands reinvented its approach to great technology protection by sourcing materials like TPU, marine bioplastics, and more for an innovative approach to sustainability.

Through the dynamic partnership between BGZ brands and Top Polymer Enterprise, customers can expect protection for now while protecting our planet for years to come.

Visit Bodyguardz.com to learn more about its commitment to sustainability through innovation and partnerships with like-minded brands like Top Polymer Enterprise.

About BGZ Brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com).

About Top Polymer Enterprise

Top Polymer Enterprise is a leading manufacturer and full-service provider of thermoplastics elastomers (TPEs). Our TPE expertise and customer dedication allows us to provide innovative, customized, and affordable elastomeric materials and solutions throughout the world. For more information, please visit http://en.topolymer.com or email us at tpe.usa@topolymer.com.

Media Contact
Codeword for BodyGuardz
bgz@codewordagency.com 


HOT NEWS