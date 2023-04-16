STORY: Robert Dotson, 52, was killed by police in Farmington, New Mexico, on April 5, after officers responding to a domestic violence report went to the wrong home address.

The Farmington Police Department released several videos on Friday, including footage captured by body cameras worn by the three officers who fired their weapons.

The video shows one officer knocking on a door, and while they wait, the officers discuss whether they have the correct address and chuckle when they realize a mistake has been made.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved, who have been placed on paid leave while the state police investigate the incident.

According to Police Chief Steven Hebbe, the Dotson family and their attorney watched the video prior to its public release.