Boeing 737 MAX flight by Mongolian airline lands in China - flight tracking sites

10/09/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is displayed at the Farnborough International Airshow

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 MAX flight by MIAT Mongolian Airlines landed in Guangzhou on Monday morning, flight tracking websites showed, marking what appeared to be the first commercial flight by the model to China since the country grounded the plane in March 2019.

Chinese airlines have not returned the 737 MAX to commercial service and Boeing last month said it would begin to remarket some of the planes meant for Chinese customers.

The 737 MAX has returned to commercial service in almost every market globally, with the exceptions of China and Russia, which is now sanctioned over its invasion of Ukraine.

Flight OM235 from Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar landed in Guangzhou on Monday morning, according to FlightRadar24 and VariFlight.

Boeing declined to comment on the MIAT flight, saying it continued to work with global regulators and customers on the safe return of the MAX, which was grounded after two fatal crashes.

MIAT, China's aviation regulator and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD. -1.79% 14.26 End-of-day quote.18.24%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.82% 129.79 Delayed Quote.-35.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.50% 61.2153 Delayed Quote.-18.93%
HOT NEWS