Boeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA

June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) has told Boeing Co that its planned 777X is not yet
ready for a significant certification step and warned it
"realistically" will not certify the airplane until mid- to late
2023.
The FAA in a May 13 letter to Boeing seen by Reuters cited a
number of issues in rejecting a request by the manufacturer to
issue a Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) Readiness. "The
aircraft is not yet ready for TIA," the FAA wrote.
The letter cites numerous concerns about lack of data and
the lack of a preliminary safety assessment for the FAA to
review.
“The FAA will not approve any aircraft unless it meets our
safety and certification standards," the agency said in a
statement Sunday.
Boeing has been developing the widebody jet, a new version
of its popular 777 aircraft, since 2013 and at one expected to
release it for airline use in 2020.
The 777X will be the first major jet to be certified since
software flaws in two Boeing 737 MAX planes caused fatal crashes
and prompted accusations of cozy relations between the company
and FAA.
European regulators have said in particular that they will
subject the 777X to extra scrutiny after the fatal crashes
prompted the 20-month grounding of the 737 MAX.
The MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people
within five months in 2018 and 2019.
The letter cites a number of issues that still need to be
addressed, including an "upcoming major software update with the
software load of flight control... The FAA understands that
there are many significant problem report items that will be
addressed by that version of the software load, including the
software fix for the un-commanded pitch event that occurred on
December 8, 2020."
The agency added that "software load dates are continuously
sliding and the FAA needs better visibility into the causes of
the delays."
It said that "after the un-commanded pitch event, the FAA is
yet to see how Boeing fully implements all the corrective
actions identified by the root cause investigation."
The agency said it wants Boeing to "implement a robust
process so similar escape will not happen in the future and this
is not a systemic issue."
The letter was reported earlier by the Seattle Times.
Boeing did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Nick Zieminski)