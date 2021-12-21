Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in U.S. 5G wireless deployment

12/21/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffrey Knittel on Monday urged the Biden administration to delay planned deployment of new 5G wireless services, saying it could harm aviation safety.

The executives in a joint letter seen by Reuters asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to support postponing AT&T and Verizon's Jan. 5 deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless.

"5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate," the letter said, adding it could have "an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry."

The industry and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have raised concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters.

The FAA this month issued airworthiness directives warning 5G interference could result in flight diversions. The agency plans to provide more information before Jan. 5

The Boeing Airbus letter cited an analysis from trade group Airlines for America (A4A) that if the FAA 5G directive had been in effect in 2019, about 345,000 passenger flights and 5,400 cargo flights would have faced delays, diversions or cancellations.

Buttigieg's office did not immediately comment.

In November, AT&T and Verizon delayed commercial launch of C-band wireless service by a month until Jan. 5 and adopted precautionary measures to limit interference.

Aviation industry groups said that was insufficient. Boeing and Airbus said they made a counterproposal that would limit cellular transmissions around airports and other critical areas.

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said last week that FAA's 5G directives would bar the use of radio altimeters at about 40 of the country's biggest airports.

Wireless industry group CTIA said 5G is safe and accused the aviation industry of fearmongering and distorting facts.

The Air Line Pilots Association on Monday said that aviation and communications regulators are at a stalemate. "That's a big problem for passengers, shippers and the American economy," the group said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13aUK borrowing falls by almost 50% as pandemic spending eases
RE
03:10aModerna could be ready to develop Omicron booster in weeks - CEO
RE
03:09aFormer Malaysian PM Mahathir to be discharged from hospital within days
RE
03:08aChina puts entry ban on four U.S. individuals in response to sanctions
RE
03:04aAustralia rules out lockdowns despite Omicron surge
RE
03:03aBritain to launch in-depth probe into $14.6 billion Veolia-Suez merger
RE
03:01aBoeing, Airbus executives urge delay in U.S. 5G wireless deployment
RE
02:57aSuez Canal Economic Zone says Red Sea ports have reopened
RE
02:55aFrench tycoon Bollore gets $6.4 billion offer for African logistics assets
RE
02:54aLondon Shares to Recover as Traders Seek Bargains
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
2With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
3Nickel Mines : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
4Asian stocks firm after Wall Street rout, but Omicron risks loom
5Vulcan Forged's New Blockchain to Turn Carbon-Neutral by Planting Trees..

HOT NEWS