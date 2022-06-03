Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Boeing CEO says no plan for equity raise

06/03/2022
Qatar Airways-Boeing signing ceremony in Washington

(Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Friday the U.S. planemaker has no immediate plan to tap equity markets, and signaled progress toward winning approval from U.S. air safety regulators to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner.

"I'm confident on the liquidity front," Calhoun told a Bernstein conference. "Cash flow is getting better every quarter. We're at that stage now where we can start to quietly pay down debt."

Calhoun also said Boeing received a "clear response letter" from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration regarding its certification package submission on the 787 Dreamliner, but there is always work to do post-application.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
