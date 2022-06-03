Boeing CEO says no plan for equity raise

"I'm confident on the liquidity front," Calhoun told a Bernstein conference. "Cash flow is getting better every quarter. We're at that stage now where we can start to quietly pay down debt."

Calhoun also said Boeing received a "clear response letter" from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration regarding its certification package submission on the 787 Dreamliner, but there is always work to do post-application.

