Boeing CEO says plane maker could be forced to cancel 737 MAX 10 -Aviation Week

Boeing has a December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10 - the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family. Otherwise, it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law, unless Congress waives it.

"If you go through the things we've been through, the debts that we've had to accumulate, our ability to respond, or willingness to see things through even a world without the -10 is not that threatening," Calhoun told Aviation Week, adding that he does not expect to cancel the 737 MAX 10 but said "it's just a risk."

(Reporting by David Shepardsond; editing by Jonathan Oatis)