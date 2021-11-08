Boeing U.S. worker vaccine exemption requests top 11,000 -sources

SEATTLE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The number of Boeing Co
employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical
grounds has reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S.
workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially
estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The widespread reluctance has left executives scrambling for
a strategy that keeps employees safe and complies with President
for federal contractors, but avoids an exodus of engineering
for federal contractors, but avoids an exodus of engineering
and factory labor, the people said.
The standoff comes as the U.S. planemaker tries to muscle
on its 787, 777X and Starliner spacecraft programs, as well as
on its 787, 777X and Starliner spacecraft programs, as well as
depressed demand and supply-chain shortages.
Late last week, the White House pushed back to Jan. 4 its
deadline for employees at federal contractors to be vaccinated
or be tested regularly if they receive exemptions.
Boeing on Friday then delayed its deadline by about a month
to Jan. 4 for employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine, or file an
exemption on religious or medical grounds, according to industry
sources and a company email seen by Reuters.
"Compliance remains a condition of employment," the internal
email said.
The Boeing email also said employees whose requests are
approved would be required to wear a face covering, physically
distance and frequently test for COVID-19.
"Anyone who has not received their final dose or been
approved for an accommodation, and registered their vaccination
status by Jan. 4, will be issued a final warning, and will be
expected to promptly come into compliance if they wish to remain
employed at Boeing," the email said.
A Boeing spokesperson declined to provide a count of
vaccination exemption requests.
"Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working
environment for our employees, and advancing the health and
safety of our global workforce is fundamental to our values,"
the spokesperson said.
EXEMPTION REQUESTS
Wearing a face mask on companywide webcasts, Boeing Chief
Executive Dave Calhoun has urged employees to take a vaccine,
two employees said.
Two Boeing insiders said executives initially estimated
vaccine resistance from some 2% of workers, a number the company
could manage. But by last week, one person familiar with the
matter said more than 10,000 employees had filed religious
exemptions, and a second person said the number stood at more
than 11,300. Another 1,000 or so workers filed a medical
exemption, another person said.
"The long list of program issues makes it tough to have
company pride," said one engineer, adding he plans to quit if
his religious exemption is not granted. "The handling of the
vaccine mandate is it for many."
The issue is hitting other aerospace companies. Around 50
employees at Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp's United Launch
Alliance (ULA) rocket factory in Decatur, Alabama, have already
been placed on unpaid leave, or decided to retire early, after
refusing to take a vaccine by a company deadline, two of the
sources said.
A third person said ULA executives expect in a worst-case
scenario to lose 15% of its roughly 2,600-person workforce, or
as many as 390 people.
A ULA spokesperson said so far 1% of its workforce, or
roughly 26 people, had permanently left the company. ULA
"decided to require vaccinations to ensure the health and safety
of our employees and to align with our U.S. government customer
and industry direction," the spokesperson said.
The departures come after ULA executives decided to deny all
employee applications for an exemption on religious grounds,
deciding it would be too time-consuming to evaluate each case,
among other reasons, the third person said.
"I don't conform to strong-arming or coercion," said ULA
welder Brent Vandiver, 45, who was among the workers placed on
unpaid leave.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle
