Boeing agrees to $2.5 bln settlement to resolve U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will
pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the U.S. Justice Department's
investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346
people, the Justice Department said, but will not be forced to
plead guilty to criminal charges.
The Justice Department said the settlement includes a
criminal monetary penalty of $243.6 million, compensation
payments to Boeing’s 737 MAX airline customers of $1.77 billion,
and the establishment of a $500 million crash-victim
beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal
beneficiaries of the passengers.
The crashes led to the plane's grounding for 20 months in
March 2019 that was only lifted in November after Boeing made
significant safety upgrades.
Boeing was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud
the United States. The largest U.S. airplane manufacturer faces
a three-year deferred prosecution agreement after which the
charge will be dismissed if the company complies with the
agreement.
"The tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian
Airlines Flight 302 exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by
employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane
manufacturers,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General David P.
Burns. "Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor
by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the
operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to
cover up their deception."
Boeing admitted in court documents that two of its 737 MAX
Flight Technical Pilots deceived the Federal Aviation
Administration about a key safety system tied to both fatal
crashes called MCAS.
Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a statement the
agreement "appropriately acknowledges how we fell short of our
values and expectations."
The airline payment fund will include prior payments already
made by the Boeing to airlines.
