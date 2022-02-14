Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

02/14/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday.

Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking.

"We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/asias-slow-aviation-recovery-cast-shadow-over-singapore-airshow-2022-02-11, which starts on Tuesday.

"I will tell you that diversity gives us an opportunity to work through any disruption in the supply chain relative to titanium."

Industry sources said Western aerospace firms have been increasing inventory or diversifying sources of supply since 2014 when Russia was sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, even though titanium was not directly targeted.

Their situation has been made easier by the fact that fewer jets are being assembled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, giving them opportunities to stockpile reserves.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.22% 6602.041 Real-time Quote.5.39%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.95% 212.3 Delayed Quote.5.45%
TITANIUM OYJ -1.03% 14.25 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.30% 76.4628 Delayed Quote.2.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aRouble recovers some ground, Russian stocks hammered by Ukraine invasion fears
RE
03:13aJapan to buy 10 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster program
RE
03:11aBoeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec
RE
03:10aS.Korea to start giving fourth doses of COVID vaccine by month-end
RE
03:05aJapan welcomes IAEA's inquiry into Fukushima water release
RE
03:05aToshiba sets March date for preliminary vote on break-up plan
RE
03:03aSibanye-Stillwater to meet unions as strike looms at South Africa gold mines
RE
03:02aSome Chinese firms revive New York IPO plans after regulatory crackdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : chosen by 450connect to supply network technology for LTE45..
2Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
3A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
4Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
5Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil scales 7-year peak

HOT NEWS