Boeing 'disappointed' by union's recommendation to reject contract offer

July 16 (Reuters) - Boeing on Saturday said it is
"disappointed" that unionized employees at the company's defense
locations in the St. Louis area would reject management's
contract offer.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers union, which represents nearly 2,500 workers at three
Boeing locations, said in an earlier statement that it
recommended rejecting the company's "last, best, and final"
contract offer.
Boeing said it remains "hopeful that our employees will see
the value in this offer and vote yes."
(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru;
Editing by Paul Simao)