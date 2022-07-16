Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boeing 'disappointed' by union's recommendation to reject contract offer

07/16/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 16 (Reuters) - Boeing on Saturday said it is "disappointed" that unionized employees at the company's defense locations in the St. Louis area would reject management's contract offer.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, which represents nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing locations, said in an earlier statement that it recommended rejecting the company's "last, best, and final" contract offer.

Boeing said it remains "hopeful that our employees will see the value in this offer and vote yes."

(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pIran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse
RE
05:45pBoeing 'disappointed' by union's recommendation to reject contract offer
RE
04:22pSwiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in Sept -report
RE
04:08pFrench public figures accuse new minister of homophobic comments
RE
04:07pFrench public figures accuse new minister of homophobic comments
RE
02:53pChad rebels halt peace-building talks with interim military authorities
RE
02:38pUnion recommends rejecting Boeing defense labor contract in St. Louis
RE
02:36pChad rebels halt peace-building talks with interim military authorities
RE
02:14pLawyer urged Trump to overturn loss in ways that would be called 'martial law' -memo posted by NYTimes
RE
02:10pNorth Macedonia votes to end dispute with Bulgaria, clears way for EU talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer &..
2Certain Ordinary Shares of MorphoSys AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
3OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreig..
4Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines
5Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row

HOT NEWS