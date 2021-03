March 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it had entered into a $5.28 billion, two-year revolving credit agreement.

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase Bank, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint lead arrangers and joint book managers, the planemaker said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/12927/000119312521089532/d149318d8k.htm. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj)