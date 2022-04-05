Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boeing factory problems disrupt Air Force One production - WSJ

04/05/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pair of Boeing 747 Air Force One presidential aircraft are seen at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

(Reuters) - Production of the new Air Force One jet by Boeing Co faced disruption early this year due to problems at the planemaker's factory, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The disruption involved attempts to place one of the two jets under development onto jacks but the weight on some of the jacks exceeded the limit, causing concerns over aircraft damage, the report added. (https://on.wsj.com/3u95Swi)

Boeing and the Pentagon are in negotiations over a delivery schedule for the new Air Force One jets, the Journal reported.

Last year, Boeing said that it found two empty tequila bottles on one of the Air Force One planes being developed in San Antonio facility, though alcohol is banned at all Boeing factories, according to media reports.

Former President Donald Trump had criticized the U.S. planemaker for high price tags for the heavily modified 747-8 aircraft. The company, however, received a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 to build two aircraft to be used as Air Force One jets.

Boeing's 787 Dreamliner has also been plagued by production defects, while delivery delays have led to multiple complaints from airlines.

The aircraft maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pRussian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions
RE
01:26pIndia condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
RE
01:24pU.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun
RE
01:21pU.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit
RE
01:19pUK, U.S., Australia agree to work on hypersonics under defence pact
RE
01:18pU.S. government may need more than 100,000 charging stations - testimony
RE
01:17pLuxury retailer Farfetch invests in Neiman Marcus
RE
01:14pEU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 staff members of russian embassy, foreign m…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS