Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boeing finds new 787 Dreamliner production problem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers check over the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner after it's first test flight at the Charleston International Airport in North Charleston

Boeing Co warned on Tuesday of delays in deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, as three separate production flaws over the past year hamper efforts to develop an alternative cash cow to its grounded 737 MAX.

In the latest issue, Boeing learned during fabrication of the 787 horizontal stabilizer that some components were clamped with greater force than specified, which could result in improper gap verification and shimming. Boeing identified the problem in February and announced it on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it "is investigating manufacturing flaws affecting certain Boeing 787 jetliners. The agency continues to engage with Boeing."

A person briefed on the matter said the horizontal stabilizer issue could require the inspection of as many as about 900 airplanes.

Boeing said the stabilizer issue, identified at a production plant in Salt Lake City, Utah, was being corrected on airplanes not yet delivered and was not an immediate flight safety issue.

"Analysis is underway to determine if action is required on the in-service fleet," Boeing added.

Boeing shares fell 5.8% Tuesday.

On Monday, the FAA said it was also investigating two other manufacturing flaws in some Boeing 787 Dreamliners, but said it was too early to say if it will require new inspections.

Boeing said in late August that airlines had removed eight 787 Dreamliners from service as a result of two distinct manufacturing issues in fuselage sections.

Boeing said Monday some airplanes have shims that are not the proper size, and some airplanes have areas that do not meet skin flatness specifications.Boeing identified the shimming issue in August 2019.

"Individually these issues, while not up to specifications, still meet limit load conditions. When combined in the same location however, they result in a condition that does not meet limit load requirements," Boeing said.

Boeing said Tuesday it expects the inspections will affect the timing of 787 deliveries in the near-term.

Boeing also said Tuesday it secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, while also recording more cancellations as customers continued to ditch orders for the grounded MAX jets.

Boeing said it lost another 17 orders for the 737 MAX jet in August, bringing the total number of canceled orders, including those where buyers converted the MAX to a different model, to 445 for this year.

Boeing delivered 13 aircraft in August, down from 18 planes a year earlier and up from four in July.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; David Shepardson in Washington and Eric Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Andrea Ricci and Tom Brown)

By Eric M. Johnson and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Monthly Budget Review for August 2020
PU
05:49pTesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
RE
05:39pRebuilt after 9/11, World Trade Center threatened anew by coronavirus
RE
05:39pBoeing finds new 787 Dreamliner production problem
RE
05:38pU.S. Government-Bond Yields Fall as Investors Seek Safety From Tech-Stock Slide
DJ
05:37pIn new Brexit row, Britain sets out details for post-EU life
RE
05:30pUnder Armour to lay off 600 employees globally
RE
05:25pNasdaq drops 4% into correction territory
RE
05:21pDisney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over ties to Xinjiang, Hong Kong
RE
05:17pShale producer Parsley Energy sets higher 2020 cash flow target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
4NOKIA OYJ : Top Nokia investor has high expectations after past underperformance
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING : Competition watchdog blocks Lloyds' unfair treatment of COVID-19-h..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group