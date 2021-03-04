Log in
Boeing looking for new $4 billion revolving credit facility - source

03/04/2021
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has approached a group of banks for a new $4 billion revolving credit facility, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the planemaker battles a prolonged slowdown in commercial air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment-grade rated companies use revolving credit facilities as backstop financing, with these facilities remaining undrawn for the most part.

The U.S. jet manufacturer has the option to raise the size of the two-year credit facility to as much as $6 billion, the person said on Thursday.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment. The development was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith had discussed raising more debt at the company's quarterly earnings call in January.

Smith said Boeing has "sufficient liquidity" currently, but it continues to consider all options to strengthen its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston, Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOX GOLD CORP. -0.10% 10.13 Delayed Quote.-23.01%
LEAR CORPORATION -3.06% 165.77 Delayed Quote.7.53%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.68% 224.71 Delayed Quote.6.77%
