Boeing names new head of crucial 737 MAX program -memo

SEATTLE, March 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has named
veteran engineer Ed Clark to be the head of its 737 MAX jetliner
program, according to internal memo sent to employees on Friday.
Replacing Walt Odisho, who is retiring after being plucked
from the auto industry to help Boeing boost productivity, Clark
steps into the role as the U.S. planemaker works to clear an
inventory of hundreds of 737 MAX aircraft and rebuild its image
with passengers after the nearly two-year MAX grounding
following fatal crashes.
This week marked the second anniversary of the second
accident, in Ethiopia, with a final investigative report
expected any day.
Clark, who was chief mechanic and engineer for Boeing's cash
cow narrowbody program, will run the sprawling manufacturing hub
at Renton, Washington.
Clark is the fifth person in four years to take the helm of
the program, which has over the years grappled with quality
shortfalls, parts shortages and then the safety ban following
the crashes.
Mark Jenks, vice president in charge of airplane programs,
announced the change in a Friday memo to employees.
The move was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle
Editing by Marguerita Choy)