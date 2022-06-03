Log in
Boeing paused 737 production in May due to supply chain issues - WSJ

06/03/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Boeing Co had paused production of its 737 MAX for about 10 days last month due to supply chain snarls, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Delays in delivering new narrow-body jets have frustrated carriers that seek to capitalize on surging air travel demand, and hindered the plane maker's efforts to generate cash to pay down debt, the report said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

Last month, Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said the 737 MAX production and deliveries were hit by the shortage of a particular wiring connector.

Resuming deliveries of 787 Dreamliners and clearing inventories of its 737 Max are vital to Boeing's ability to emerge from the overlapping pandemic and jet-safety crises, a task complicated by supply-chain bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS