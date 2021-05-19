Log in
Boeing resumes 737 MAX deliveries following latest issue - source

05/19/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle

SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co resumed deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX on Wednesday, following approval of a fix for an electrical grounding issue that sidelined dozens of jets, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported on April 16 that Boeing stopped delivering its cash cow single-aisle 737 MAX after the electrical grounding problem - months after the plane returned to service following a lengthy safety ban.

A Boeing spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the U.S. planemaker won approval from U.S. regulators for a fix for the electrical grounding issue that had affected about 100 737 MAX airplanes.

That approval cleared the way for the jet's quick return to service. Airlines had pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service in early April after Boeing warned of the electrical problem, linked to a backup power control unit in the cockpit on some recently built airplanes.

The problem was then found in two other places on the flight deck, including the storage rack where the control unit is kept and the instrument panel facing the pilots.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in SeattleEditing by Chizu Nomiyama, Alexandra Hudson)

By Eric M. Johnson


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS