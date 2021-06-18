Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Latest News
Boeing's 737 MAX 10 takes off on first flight

06/18/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
RENTON, Washington June 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's 737 MAX 10, the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family, took off on its maiden flight on Friday from a Seattle-area airport, according to a Reuters witness.

The plane departed at 10:07 a.m. PDT from the Renton Municipal airport near Seattle, presaging months of testing and safety certification work before it is expected to enter service in 2023. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Renton, Washington; writing by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
