Boeing's production issues may prompt FAA review of hundreds of Dreamliner jets -WSJ

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) is considering inspections that could cover hundreds of
Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliners after production issues at
one plant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal
government memo and people familiar with the matter.
Boeing last month said that some airlines operating its 787
Dreamliners have removed eight jets from service after the
planemaker identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the
fuselage section.
In the memo dated Aug. 31, Boeing told FAA that it had
manufactured some parts at its South Carolina facilities that
failed to meet its standards, according to WSJ. (https://on.wsj.com/33li4vp)
The FAA may mandate enhanced or accelerated inspections that
could cover hundreds of jets, the Journal reported.
Such a safety directive could cover as many as 900
Dreamliners delivered since 2011, according to the report. The
final language of the directive depends on ongoing reviews by
Boeing and the FAA.
The FAA and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests
for comment by Reuters.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)