Boeing's production issues may prompt FAA review of hundreds of Dreamliner jets - WSJ

09/07/2020 | 01:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage of The Boeing Company in Seattle

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is considering inspections that could cover hundreds of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliners after production issues at one plant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal government memo and people familiar with the matter.

Boeing last month said that some airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners have removed eight jets from service after the planemaker identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the fuselage section.

In the memo dated Aug. 31, Boeing told FAA that it had manufactured some parts at its South Carolina facilities that failed to meet its standards, according to WSJ. (https://on.wsj.com/33li4vp)

The FAA may mandate enhanced or accelerated inspections that could cover hundreds of jets, the Journal reported.

Such a safety directive could cover as many as 900 Dreamliners delivered since 2011, according to the report. The final language of the directive depends on ongoing reviews by Boeing and the FAA.

The FAA and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)

Boeing's production issues may prompt FAA review of hundreds of Dreamliner jets - WSJ
