Boeing's production issues may prompt broad FAA review of Dreamliner lapses -WSJ

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
is considering inspections that could cover hundreds of Boeing
Co's 787 Dreamliners after production issues at one
plant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal
government memo and people familiar with the matter.
The FAA may mandate enhanced or accelerated inspections that
could cover hundreds of jets, the Journal reported. (https://on.wsj.com/33li4vp)
Boeing last month said that some airlines operating its 787
Dreamliners have removed eight jets from service after the
planemaker identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the
fuselage section.
