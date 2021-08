Aug 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday its Starliner would be returned to the factory to resolve a valve issue, delaying the launch date of the space capsule.

The planemaker told NASA that it would return the spacecraft to the cargo processing facility for deeper troubleshooting of four propulsion system valves. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)